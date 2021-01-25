TANEYTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — A man has life-threatening injuries after he struck a tree while driving in Taneytown late Sunday evening.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Taneytown Police and Fire/Rescue personnel responded to the area of the 4600 block of Harney Road at around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a car crashing into a tree.
They found a 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by a 34-year-old man from Taneytown, was driving up Harney Road in a section that had a left downhill curve in the road. The car skidded, overturned and struck a tree.
The driver was trapped inside the car and had to be rescued, police said. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Master Deputy Craft at 410-386-5900 or bcraft@carrollcountymd.gov.