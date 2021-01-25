BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is falling in parts of Maryland Monday night, and with more wintry mix expected, a number of schools have announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday.

Here are the latest closings/delays/changes to school services and learning for Tuesday:

RELATED COVERAGE:

Baltimore City Schools:

All in-person learning sites and meal sites will be closed Tuesday. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled.

Due to predictions of snow/sleet and predictions of icy roads in the morning, all in-person learning, and meal sites will be closed on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Virtual learning will continue – students who normally attend in-person will access learning virtually. pic.twitter.com/NPWCYjBy5m — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) January 26, 2021

Cecil County Public Schools:

All learning will be virtual Tuesday. School offices will open at 11 a.m.

Due to anticipated inclement weather, all instruction will be virtual on 1/26. F2F students will participate virtually. Asynchronous lessons available. Offices open @ 11 a.m. Details: https://t.co/Jn9q4RpB1l — CCPSMD (@CCPSMD) January 25, 2021

Frostburg State University:

The university will close at 8 p.m. Monday and reopen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Classes and activities are canceled.

FSU will close at 8 pm 1/25, reopening at 9:30 am Tuesday 1/26. Classes, activities cancelled. Watch for updates. — Frostburg State University (@FrostburgState) January 26, 2021

Howard County Public Schools:

School buildings will be closed Tuesday and meal service is canceled. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled.

1/26/21, Virtual instruction as scheduled; HCPSS buildings are closed. Meal service canceled. In-person evening activities w/ HCPSS students/staff & community-sponsored programs in HCPSS buildings are canceled. https://t.co/bRY17wvBGS — HCPSS (@HCPSS) January 26, 2021

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.