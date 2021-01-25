MARYLAND WEATHERWhen You Could See Snow, Sleet In Parts Of The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is falling in parts of Maryland Monday night, and with more wintry mix expected, a number of schools have announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday.

Here are the latest closings/delays/changes to school services and learning for Tuesday:

Baltimore City Schools:

All in-person learning sites and meal sites will be closed Tuesday. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled.

Cecil County Public Schools:

All learning will be virtual Tuesday. School offices will open at 11 a.m.

Frostburg State University:

The university will close at 8 p.m. Monday and reopen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Classes and activities are canceled.

Howard County Public Schools:

School buildings will be closed Tuesday and meal service is canceled. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled.

