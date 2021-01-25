GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for three possibly teenaged suspects who allegedly robbed and threatened a person in Glen Burnie on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Hamlin Road for a report of a strong-arm robbery at around 10:30 a.m. that had just happened. The victim told police she was walking on 5th Avenue at Delmar Avenue when she was assaulted by three suspects.
During the assault, she said her cell phone was stolen and one of the suspects made “threatening statements.”
The suspects, two on foot and one riding a bike, were last seen fleeing onto Delmar Avenue, police said. The victim went to her home and said she immediately contacted police.
Before they responded, she found her missing cell phone in the 500 block of Hamlin Road. Officers were not able to find the suspects.
The suspects are described as males between 16 and 18 years old. The first was wearing a black full face masks, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second was also wearing a black face mask and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black Nikes shoes.
The third was riding a black “Huffy” bike with silver “pegs” on the back wheel, a white face mask, green hooded sweatshirt, blue and white pajama pants with boats printed on them.
Northern District Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.