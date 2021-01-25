LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County is canceling all COVID-19 vaccination appointments for non-residents and people who don’t work in the county, officials said Monday.
As the state moves into Phase 1C of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ office said they will now require proof of county residency or proof that a person works in the county to get vaccinated.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“While we continue to work with our Health Department and across jurisdictions to make sure our vaccine efforts move forward for our County and region, we do not yet have the supply we need to vaccinate everyone here,” Alsobrooks said in a news release. “Due to the limited supply of vaccine, we will not be able to honor the appointments made by individuals who do not live or work in our County, as we must prioritize our vulnerable County seniors and workers at this time.”
Only first-dose appointments will be canceled; those who are getting a second dose will still be able to do so.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.