COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Students headed back to class virtually at several Maryland universities Monday, with in-person learning set to resume in two weeks.
The University of Maryland kicked off the semester with a message from President Darryll Pines, who urged students to stay vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 by social distancing and masking up.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The first two weeks of class will be solely online while students quarantine.
Towson University is taking a similar approach, which in-person classes set to resume on February 8.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.