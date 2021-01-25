MARYLAND WEATHERWhen You Could See Snow, Sleet In Parts Of The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Students headed back to class virtually at several Maryland universities Monday, with in-person learning set to resume in two weeks.

The University of Maryland kicked off the semester with a message from President Darryll Pines, who urged students to stay vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 by social distancing and masking up.

The first two weeks of class will be solely online while students quarantine.

Towson University is taking a similar approach, which in-person classes set to resume on February 8.

CBS Baltimore Staff