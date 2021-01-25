BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
It is the last week of January and, finally, the first “hit” of Winter is showing up. The timeline is this. Between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, a light snow will begin to fall. Now remember 41° is the daytime high so the atmosphere will become layered, like a cake, as far as temps go.
That layering will drop some sleet, and then rain on the area. The ground is cold and the rain could become freezing rain in spots. In spots, and that is the rub. The easiest way to describe this, is thus; spotty slick sports area wide north of D.C. and Annapolis overnight and in the morning. By tomorrow afternoon a high of 42°, and that is that. Event done.
Today the normal daytime high is up to 42°. We have now started the long climb out of the two, by the average numbers, coldest two weeks of the year. And yes the day’s are getting longer. Spring is a long way off, but the journey to Shagrala is now on!
Did I just forget we were talking about a wintry mix? Yeah, I tried to.
MB!