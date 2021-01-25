BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is looking for a name for its first penguin chick of 2021!
The Zoo has been hatching penguin chicks for more than 50 years, and this year the animal care team selected gemstones as the theme for naming chicks hatched during 2020-2021.
Several chicks have already been named- Diamond, Pearl, Topaz and Onyx.
The Zoo is now asking for the public’s help in selecting the name for the first chick to hatch in 2021.
This little chick could be named:
- Emerald – A gemstone known for its rich green color, it is believed to bring good fortune and health.
- Sapphire – This gemstone is most commonly recognized for its shades of celestial blue but can be found in almost every color. It’s known as the gem of sincerity and illuminates the true inner beauty of its owner.
- Ruby – This fiery red gemstone, a variety of the mineral corundum, is associated with deep love and great courage.
- Garnet – A gemstone that spans multiple shades but is best known for shades of red signifies faith, loyalty and friendship.
Voting is open now through 10 a.m., Monday, February 8. Anyone can vote once a day and the winning name will be announced on the Maryland Zoo Facebook page.