JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Howard County.

Troopers responded to I-95 just before MD Route 32 for a report of a crash with potential injuries just before 5:15 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in a minor crash and had pulled off the road. One of the cars left the scene after exchanging information with the other drivers.

The registered owner of one of the cars, Jose, Ismael Bonilla Reyes, 36, of Montgomery Village, got to the scene to assess the damage to his car. Police learned the driver of a silver Honda Civic driving up I-95 lost control of his car and struck one of the vehicles, a blue Honda Accord, that was in the initial crash.

The force of that crash pushed the Honda Accord into Reyes, who was pinned between it and another car at the scene. He was declared dead at the scene.

A man was taken to Shock Trauma and three others, two men and a woman, were taken to Howard County General hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators are not sure whether those taken to the hospital were injured in the first or second crash. The driver of the Honda Civic stayed at the scene.

Police believe weather conditions may have played a factor in the crashes. Three lanes of I-95N were temporarily closed after the crash.

Officials are saying commuters should take their time on Tuesday morning after a mixture of precipitation and cold temperatures overnight created for slick roads. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m.

Most of the ice and slush should be clear by lunchtime.

