BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Tuesday night, city police said.
The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of Wylie Avenue. Police said officers heard gunshots and then found a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a hospital.
Around 45 minutes later, officers were called to the 1900 bock of Lemmon Street for a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a single gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment; police said his condition is unknown.
Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.