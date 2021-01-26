BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man died late Monday after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in southwest Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Clifton Avenue to investigate a “Shot Spotter” alert around 11:36 p.m.
While canvassing the area, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the rear alley of 3400 block of Elgin Avenue.
Medical personnel were called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.