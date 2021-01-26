ANNAPOLIS (WJZ/AP) — The decision on whether or not to build another Bay Bridge may have to wait, all because of the pandemic.
Under federal guidelines, officials need to hold in-person public meetings on the project before moving forward.
However, due to the pandemic, those meetings are not able to happen right now.
The MTA said they hope to reschedule hearings in the near future. A third span of the bridge has been talked about a lot recently. It is meant to help ease some of the traffic congestion that plagues the bridge over the summer.
