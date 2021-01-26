MARYLAND WEATHERSchool closings and delays
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations are down but deaths are up Tuesday morning as Maryland reports 1,482 new coronavirus cases.

There are now 1,642 Marylanders hospitalized for the virus, down by 27. ICU beds also dropped down to 367 and there are 1,275 in acute care.

The state has confirmed 344,620 coronavirus cases since they started tracking the pandemic. Sixty-two more Marylanders have died from the virus, a total of 6,788 deaths.

Maryland’s positivity rate is still below 7%, now at 6.64%. They conducted 25,926 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours with 6,332 coming back negative.

There have been 667,275 vaccine doses distributed and 396,661 administered so far in the state. There have been 348,026 first doses administered, with 17,317 in the last 24 hours. The state has also administered 48,635 second doses, with 6,407 administered in the last day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county — probable deaths are listed with an asterisk:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,106 (175) 1*
Anne Arundel 31,909 (437) 14*
Baltimore City 37,087 (776) 21*
Baltimore County 46,027 (1,080) 32*
Calvert 3,289 (56) 1*
Caroline 1,806 (15) 0*
Carroll 6,697 (184) 5*
Cecil 4,640 (105) 2*
Charles 7,719 (141) 1*
Dorchester 2,009 (30) 0*
Frederick 15,216 (232) 8*
Garrett 1,764 (56) 1*
Harford 10,957 (196) 4*
Howard 14,138 (195) 6*
Kent 1,014 (32) 2*
Montgomery 57,326 (1,240) 44*
Prince George’s 66,159 (1,179) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,305 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,411 (99) 0*
Somerset 2,200 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,613 (20) 0*
Washington 11,102 (214) 3*
Wicomico 6,140 (123) 0*
Worcester 2,986 (76) 1*
Data not available 0 (69) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 16,603 (2) 0*
10-19 32,319 (6) 1*
20-29 62,872 (32) 1*
30-39 59,778 (70) 6*
40-49 52,732 (192) 4*
50-59 52,043 (521) 23*
60-69 35,039 (1,066) 17*
70-79 19,898 (1,723) 33*
80+ 13,336 (3,173) 90*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 180,737 (3,290) 86*
Male 163,883 (3,498) 89*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 97,614 (2,370) 61*
Asian (NH) 7,494 (231) 7*
White (NH) 117,278 (3,408) 91*
Hispanic 56,784 (639) 15*
Other (NH) 16,112 (66) 0*
Data not available 49,338 (74) 1*

Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state so far:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 5,031 7.145% 463 0.658%
Anne Arundel 30,522 5.269% 4,044 0.698%
Baltimore 56,848 6.871% 8,915 1.078%
Baltimore City 32,398 5.459% 6,759 1.139%
Calvert 6,590 7.122% 452 0.489%
Caroline 2,595 7.768% 180 0.539%
Carroll 11,163 6.627% 1,401 0.832%
Cecil 5,162 5.019% 379 0.368%
Charles 5,820 3.565% 346 0.212%
Dorchester 2,576 8.068% 265 0.83%
Frederick 16,427 6.329% 2,074 0.799%
Garrett 2,563 8.834% 137 0.472%
Harford 16,516 6.466% 2,514 0.984%
Howard 20,696 6.355% 3,560 1.093%
Kent 1,373 7.069% 139 0.716%
Montgomery 48,951 4.659% 5,734 0.546%
Prince George’s 20,057 2.206% 2,791 0.307%
Queen Anne’s 3,788 7.519% 339 0.673%
St. Mary’s 7,989 7.038% 491 0.433%
Somerset 1,572 6.137% 266 1.038%
Talbot 3,986 10.721% 288 0.775%
Washington 8,756 5.797% 1,719 1.138%
Wicomico 8,129 7.846% 1,430 1.38%
Worcester 4,958 9.484% 662 1.266%
Unknown 23,553 N/A 3,286 N/A

 

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 1,774 133
20-29 37,976 6,400
30-39 57,303 10,894
40-49 56,871 9,756
50-59 61,836 10,027
60-69 48,135 7,292
70-79 40,981 2,019
80+ 35,149 2,114
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 214,196 33,171
Male 125,161 15,327
Unknown Gender 8,669 137

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 51,417 7,157
Asian 23,313 4,260
White 217,223 28,187
American Indian or Alaska Native 1,156 214
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 656 123
Other Race 32,413 2,895
Unknown Race 21,848 5,799

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 13,568 1,660
Not Hispanic or Latino 290,544 40,394
Unknown 43,914 43,914

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

