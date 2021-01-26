ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations are down but deaths are up Tuesday morning as Maryland reports 1,482 new coronavirus cases.
There are now 1,642 Marylanders hospitalized for the virus, down by 27. ICU beds also dropped down to 367 and there are 1,275 in acute care.
The state has confirmed 344,620 coronavirus cases since they started tracking the pandemic. Sixty-two more Marylanders have died from the virus, a total of 6,788 deaths.
Maryland’s positivity rate is still below 7%, now at 6.64%. They conducted 25,926 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours with 6,332 coming back negative.
There have been 667,275 vaccine doses distributed and 396,661 administered so far in the state. There have been 348,026 first doses administered, with 17,317 in the last 24 hours. The state has also administered 48,635 second doses, with 6,407 administered in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county — probable deaths are listed with an asterisk:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,106
|(175)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|31,909
|(437)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|37,087
|(776)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|46,027
|(1,080)
|32*
|Calvert
|3,289
|(56)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,806
|(15)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,697
|(184)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,640
|(105)
|2*
|Charles
|7,719
|(141)
|1*
|Dorchester
|2,009
|(30)
|0*
|Frederick
|15,216
|(232)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,764
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,957
|(196)
|4*
|Howard
|14,138
|(195)
|6*
|Kent
|1,014
|(32)
|2*
|Montgomery
|57,326
|(1,240)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|66,159
|(1,179)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,305
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,411
|(99)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,200
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,613
|(20)
|0*
|Washington
|11,102
|(214)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,140
|(123)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,986
|(76)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(69)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|16,603
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|32,319
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|62,872
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|59,778
|(70)
|6*
|40-49
|52,732
|(192)
|4*
|50-59
|52,043
|(521)
|23*
|60-69
|35,039
|(1,066)
|17*
|70-79
|19,898
|(1,723)
|33*
|80+
|13,336
|(3,173)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|180,737
|(3,290)
|86*
|Male
|163,883
|(3,498)
|89*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|97,614
|(2,370)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|7,494
|(231)
|7*
|White (NH)
|117,278
|(3,408)
|91*
|Hispanic
|56,784
|(639)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|16,112
|(66)
|0*
|Data not available
|49,338
|(74)
|1*
Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state so far:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|5,031
|7.145%
|463
|0.658%
|Anne Arundel
|30,522
|5.269%
|4,044
|0.698%
|Baltimore
|56,848
|6.871%
|8,915
|1.078%
|Baltimore City
|32,398
|5.459%
|6,759
|1.139%
|Calvert
|6,590
|7.122%
|452
|0.489%
|Caroline
|2,595
|7.768%
|180
|0.539%
|Carroll
|11,163
|6.627%
|1,401
|0.832%
|Cecil
|5,162
|5.019%
|379
|0.368%
|Charles
|5,820
|3.565%
|346
|0.212%
|Dorchester
|2,576
|8.068%
|265
|0.83%
|Frederick
|16,427
|6.329%
|2,074
|0.799%
|Garrett
|2,563
|8.834%
|137
|0.472%
|Harford
|16,516
|6.466%
|2,514
|0.984%
|Howard
|20,696
|6.355%
|3,560
|1.093%
|Kent
|1,373
|7.069%
|139
|0.716%
|Montgomery
|48,951
|4.659%
|5,734
|0.546%
|Prince George’s
|20,057
|2.206%
|2,791
|0.307%
|Queen Anne’s
|3,788
|7.519%
|339
|0.673%
|St. Mary’s
|7,989
|7.038%
|491
|0.433%
|Somerset
|1,572
|6.137%
|266
|1.038%
|Talbot
|3,986
|10.721%
|288
|0.775%
|Washington
|8,756
|5.797%
|1,719
|1.138%
|Wicomico
|8,129
|7.846%
|1,430
|1.38%
|Worcester
|4,958
|9.484%
|662
|1.266%
|Unknown
|23,553
|N/A
|3,286
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|1,774
|133
|20-29
|37,976
|6,400
|30-39
|57,303
|10,894
|40-49
|56,871
|9,756
|50-59
|61,836
|10,027
|60-69
|48,135
|7,292
|70-79
|40,981
|2,019
|80+
|35,149
|2,114
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|214,196
|33,171
|Male
|125,161
|15,327
|Unknown Gender
|8,669
|137
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|51,417
|7,157
|Asian
|23,313
|4,260
|White
|217,223
|28,187
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|1,156
|214
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|656
|123
|Other Race
|32,413
|2,895
|Unknown Race
|21,848
|5,799
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|13,568
|1,660
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|290,544
|40,394
|Unknown
|43,914
|43,914
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.