CECIL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Cecil County Public Schools will reopen schools for students one day a week, or at 25% capacity, starting February 8.
Students who were in face-to-face instruction earlier will be in the same weekday grouping they were at the start of the school year in September.
Schools are set to communicate with families directly on the weekday grouping.
The school system said any child who was fully virtual before the November closures who would now like to be in face-to-face instruction must contact their principal by February 3. Contact information for each school can be found HERE.
Any family who wishes to remain fully virtual will still have the option, the system assured its students and parents.
Students who were in the first 5% return group, however, will continue to go to face-to-face instruction four days a week. School of Technology students will follow the same schedule as this fall.
There will be ten COVID-19 rapid testing sites, two per feeder, available for students and staff as needed.
They ask families to contact the school office if you have additional questions. Contact information for each school can be found HERE.
