BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore police officer was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in prison for making false statements about a scheme to sell three kilograms of cocaine seized during an investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
Victor Rivera was also sentenced to two years of supervised release following his prison time.
According to a plea agreement, Rivera and other officers searched the home of an alleged drug trafficker in February 2009. They didn’t find drugs in the house but did find a set of keys to a vehicle that did have a “significant quantity” of cocaine inside.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Former Baltimore Police Officer Victor Rivera Charged For Allegedly Lying About Selling Drugs Recovered During Investigation
- Former Baltimore Officer Pleads Guilty About Lying To Feds About Illegal Sale Of Seized Drugs
In total, police found at least 41 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were loaded into a surveillance van and taken to the police department’s evidence unit, but three kilograms of cocaine inside the van were not turned in.
The plea agreement said Rivera and two other officers, Ivo Louvado and one identified only as K.G., sold the cocaine to an informant of Rivera’s and split the profits. Rivera reportedly got $20,000 from the sale.
In 2019, as part of an investigation following the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, officials said Rivera made “a number of false statements and material omissions” to the FBI during a voluntary interview.
Louvado pleaded guilty in the case in November. A sentencing date has not yet been set.