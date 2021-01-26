COVID LATESTMaryland To Open Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Gun Trace Task Force, Local TV, Talkers, Victor Rivera

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore police officer was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in prison for making false statements about a scheme to sell three kilograms of cocaine seized during an investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.

Victor Rivera was also sentenced to two years of supervised release following his prison time.

According to a plea agreement, Rivera and other officers searched the home of an alleged drug trafficker in February 2009. They didn’t find drugs in the house but did find a set of keys to a vehicle that did have a “significant quantity” of cocaine inside.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In total, police found at least 41 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were loaded into a surveillance van and taken to the police department’s evidence unit, but three kilograms of cocaine inside the van were not turned in.

The plea agreement said Rivera and two other officers, Ivo Louvado and one identified only as K.G., sold the cocaine to an informant of Rivera’s and split the profits. Rivera reportedly got $20,000 from the sale.

In 2019, as part of an investigation following the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, officials said Rivera made “a number of false statements and material omissions” to the FBI during a voluntary interview.

Louvado pleaded guilty in the case in November. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

CBS Baltimore Staff