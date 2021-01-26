COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County School Board on Tuesday approved a plan that will phase students in to hybrid in-person learning beginning in March.
The plan the board approved has special education students and others who have been identified to take part in a program for in-person learning up to five days per week set to return the week of March 1.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Younger students — those in pre-kindergarten through second grade — are set to return under the hybrid model beginning the week of March 15. Students in grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 12, as well as students in career and technical education, will move to the hybrid model the week of March 29, while the remaining students — those in grades 7, 8, 10 and 11, will move to hybrid learning the week of April 12.
Under the hybrid plan, students will attend classes in person up to two days per week and will learn virtually on the other days. Parents can opt to keep their kids learning fully online, the school system said.
READ MORE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Calls On Schools To Move To Hybrid In-Person Learning By March 1
More details are set to be released later this week.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan called on all school systems to move toward some form of in-person learning by March 1.
For more information, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.