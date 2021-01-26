BALTIMORE (WJZ) — LifeBridge Health is clarifying their process to register for covid-19 vaccination after they received several inquiries from people who were confused around vaccine scheduling.
A link to LifeBridge Health’s main internal vaccine center calendar was shared “inappropriately” on social media, leading to erroneous appointments, a spokesperson said in a statement.
“This was not a breach of the system’s cybersecurity, and no personal information was comprised,” LifeBridge said in a statement to WJZ.
LifeBridge Health is reaching out to those who signed up with this link to explain the situation and instruct them in how to register for the vaccine, the spokesperson said.
“As we follow federal and state mandates in the vaccine distribution process, we apologize for any upset or inconvenience this situation may have caused,” the statement ended.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccine at a LifeBridge Health facility, go to lbhvaccine.org