HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland state troopers rescued a frightened dog that was running through traffic on a busy interstate earlier this week.
Maryland State Police tweeted the rescue happened Monday morning on Interstate 95 near the Interstate 895 split in Howard County.
.@mdsp troopers from the Waterloo Barrack found themselves on "Paw Patrol" this morning on I-95 near I-895 in Howard County. It was there that a dog was reported to be running loose. pic.twitter.com/NqR9BV5ykT
— MD State Police (@MDSP) January 25, 2021
Troopers, as well as Howard County police officers and crews from the State Highway Administration and animal control, were able to capture the labradoodle named Desiree and take her to the animal control office. She was not hurt.
Desiree’s family heard about the rescue on the radio and went to pick her up later Monday.
Police did not say how Desiree ended up on the highway.