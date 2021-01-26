MARYLAND WEATHERSchool closings and delays
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters should take their time on Tuesday morning after a mixture of precipitation and cold temperatures overnight created for slick roads.

Some parts of Maryland saw snow and sleet late Monday into early Tuesday.

Because of the weather, some universities have delayed openings, but for more public schools, virtual learning continues.

Most of the ice and slush should be clear by lunchtime.

