BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters should take their time on Tuesday morning after a mixture of precipitation and cold temperatures overnight created for slick roads.
Some parts of Maryland saw snow and sleet late Monday into early Tuesday.
Baltimore City’s Snow Team has been monitoring conditions and treating city streets throughout the morning. Remember that wet areas could still be slick, especially on bridges, ramps & overpasses, so use caution if heading out early today. pic.twitter.com/U64BwyX7MK
— Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) January 26, 2021
Because of the weather, some universities have delayed openings, but for more public schools, virtual learning continues.
Most of the ice and slush should be clear by lunchtime.
#mdwx Good morning! No surprises in the forecast. We have seen a very light dusting of snow is some locations. We have had a bit of sleet, and a bit of rain. It is the bit of rain that is, in some cases, freezing on contact. Spotty not area wide. Give yourself time this AM. pic.twitter.com/VDEiVI6tji
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 26, 2021
