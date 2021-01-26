COVID LATESTMaryland To Open Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wintry mess made for some slick driving Monday night and early Tuesday in much of Maryland.

A mixture of precipitation and cold temperatures overnight created slick roads. Some parts of Maryland saw snow and sleet late Monday into early Tuesday.

Snowfall totals across the Baltimore area were generally under an inch. The highest amount reported was near Pimlico which saw just under an inch and a half of snow.

BWI Marshall Airport saw half an inch, with slightly higher amounts in Columbia and Rockville.

Because of the weather, some universities delayed openings, but for more public schools, virtual learning continues.

Most of the ice and slush cleared by lunchtime.

