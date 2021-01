Anne Arundel County Schools Celebrate Mo Gaba DayAnne Arundel County Public Schools are celebrating Mo Gaba Day Tuesday, named after an inspirational Maryland child.

Man Gets Leave From Military Just In Time To See Son's Birth In MarylandPrivate Second Class Tyrell Hicks was able to get leave from the military to make it halfway across the country just in time for the birth of his third child in Maryland.

Playground Honors Harford County Medal Of Honor Recipient Alfred B. HiltonA new park in a Harford County community honors a war hero who gave his life for the country.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood Sets New Goal Of $350K To Help Struggling Restaurants Amid PandemicAfter raising over $200,000 in just four days, Jimmy's Famous Seafood has set a new goal to raise $350,000 for struggling small restaurants in Baltimore.

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman To Host Poetry Reading For Montgomery College StudentsAmanda Gorman, 22, is the youngest ever inaugural poet who captured the nation's attention at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

$731.1M And $2M Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In MarylandThere has been a jackpot winner in the $730 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.