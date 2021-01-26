MARYLAND WEATHERSchool closings and delays
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to a wintry mix moving through Maryland on Tuesday morning, a number of schools have announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday.

A full list of closings and delays can be found by, clicking here. 

Here are the latest closings/delays/changes to school services and learning for Tuesday:

Anne Arundel County Schools:

According to their website, virtual learning is in effect. PSAT testing will continue Tuesday.

Baltimore City Schools:

All in-person learning sites and meal sites will be closed Tuesday. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled.

Baltimore County Public Schools:

According to their website, they are operating schools as normal.

Carroll County Public Schools:

Carroll County Public Schools will open 2 hours late today, Tuesday, January 26, due to inclement weather. As we previously communicated, virtual instruction also will start 2 hours later than the usual time.

Cecil County Public Schools:

All learning will be virtual Tuesday. School offices will open at 11 a.m.

Frederick County Public Schools:

FCPS will offer all-virtual instruction Tuesday, Jan. 26. Offices are open.

Frostburg State University:

The university will close at 8 p.m. Monday and reopen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Classes and activities are canceled.

Harford County Public Schools:

Schools are operating through virtual learning.

Howard County Public Schools:

School buildings will be closed Tuesday and meal service is canceled. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled.

Towson University:

Towson University’s campus will not open until 10 a.m. Remote learning will continue as planed and dining halls will open on time. Non-emergency personnel should work remotely.

University of Maryland, Baltimore County:

UMBC’s campus won’t open until 10 a.m. Those who had a COVID-19 test scheduled before 10 a.m. can do so between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Note: Check your schools website for updates. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff