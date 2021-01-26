COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police continue to search for clues in the 1997 disappearance of a Cockeysville man.
Thomas Gregory Demyon was 47 years old when he left his townhouse in the unit block of Gurteen Court on Jan. 13, 1997. His car was found abandoned in Baltimore City a little more than a month later. He is presumed dead.
Police said Demyon left his home around 6:15 p.m. and driver to a nearby motel to use a pay phone after his home phone had been disconnected. His car, a 1989 dark blue Pontiac Bonneville, was found on Feb. 20, 1997 in the 1800 block of North Calvert Street in Baltimore. No evidence of foul play was discovered.
Demyon was the vice president of Safety/Sight Incorporated. He was an avid gambler and frequented Las Vegas, Atlantic City, horse tracks and was in debt to several gambling associates.
He was reported missing by his wife on Jan. 14, 1997.
He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds. He had a large build, blue eyes and a fair complexion, His blonde hair was balding at the time. He was last seen wearing a green “Resorts” jacket and tan pants.
Demyon was declared legally dead, but his body has never been found. His family vowed they would continue to search for him until he was found.
If you have information that would bring this case to a close, call Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020. Police say even if the information may seem insignificant, it could help bring closure to this family. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP
Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org
Mobile App: P3TIPS