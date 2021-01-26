WATCH LIVEGov. Larry Hogan Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Update
BALTIMORE(AP/WJZ) — A major internet outage affecting Verizon Fios users from Washington, D.C. to Boston, including Baltimore, Tuesday afternoon.

Verizon reports a fiber was cut.

The outage is affecting multiple Maryland school systems that are teaching virtually due to bad weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools reported the issue just after noon.

