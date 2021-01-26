BALTIMORE(AP/WJZ) — A major internet outage affecting Verizon Fios users from Washington, D.C. to Boston, including Baltimore, Tuesday afternoon.
Verizon reports a fiber was cut.
The outage is affecting multiple Maryland school systems that are teaching virtually due to bad weather the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools reported the issue just after noon.
.AACountySchools: The entire East Coast is being impacted by intermittent outages and slow connectivity. Please be patient.
— AACPS (@AACountySchools) January 26, 2021
01/26/21 – Some families may be impacted by a regional Comcast/Verizon internet outage, making it difficult for students and staff to access Google Meet sessions. Check https://t.co/4qKscXRJEl and parent and staff emails for details.
— HCPSS (@HCPSS) January 26, 2021
There is a problem nationally affecting Internet access and access to many tools including Zoom, Google and Canvas. Students may experience delays accessing their classes.
View the operational status of various MCPS systems here: https://t.co/tj2IzyFM1D
— MCPS (@MCPS) January 26, 2021
