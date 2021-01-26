Hi Everyone!
So let’s move beyond the last night, and overnight hit of a wintry mix. That weather story has already been written. What is now before us is a blank piece of paper waiting for a story that lay ahead on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That weather in a word, “real cold.”
Yeah I know that two words, but it will be so wind driven cold at times Thursday, and Friday, that “Real Cold” will come out as “REALCOLD.”
One shivering word.
We are talking the low thirties and upper teens, day and nightside, along with winds being described as blustery. Single digit wind chills at times.
Life is all a matter pf perspective so having read the above, and assuming you did not wreck your car on some ice, or fall down on s slick sidewalk today, really just how bad has this day’s weather been. The answer in a word. “Not too.” ,…Ok I know that two words but say it fast and it becomes one word!
Cheers,
MB!