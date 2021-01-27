BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people wanted in several recent crimes, including one of the city’s repeat violent offenders, have been arrested, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Wednesday.
Rodriguez Woodland, 43, was arrested on a first-degree assault charged on January 22. Woodland was previously listed among the city’s most wanted suspects.
Major Kinchen, 30, is also in police custody waiting to be charged in the Jan. 19 murder of 29-year-old Breonna Rogers. She was fatally shot in the neck in Druid Hill Park.
Three other suspects were arrested for recent crimes:
- Trey Veney, 35, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder on Jan. 16.
- Kion Henry, 22, was arrested on armed robbery charges on Jan. 21.
- Dwayne Elliott, 57, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder on Jan. 18.
Now, Baltimore Police have added Zayde Boyd to the list of the city’s most wanted for alleged armed robbery and domestic violence.
Harrison said police have also obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect for the murder and double shooting that occurred on Jan. 22 in the 600 block of North Lakewood.
However, the commissioner said they still are looking for information in the murder of Dante Barksdale. There’s a $7,000 reward in this case.
They are also looking for information in the murder of 41-year-old Natalie Wright and 36-year-old Sheree Armstead, who were killed while sitting in their vehicle, and there’s a $4,000 reward in that case.
Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.