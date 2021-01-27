COVID IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Michael Harrison, Talkers, violent crimes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people wanted in several recent crimes, including one of the city’s repeat violent offenders, have been arrested, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Wednesday.

Rodriguez Woodland. Credit: BPD

Rodriguez Woodland, 43, was arrested on a first-degree assault charged on January 22. Woodland was previously listed among the city’s most wanted suspects.

Baltimore Police Still Looking For Rape Suspect, 4 Others Wanted In Violent Crimes

Major Kinchen, 30, is also in police custody waiting to be charged in the Jan. 19 murder of 29-year-old Breonna Rogers. She was fatally shot in the neck in Druid Hill Park.

Major Kinchen. Credit: BPD

Three other suspects were arrested for recent crimes:

  • Trey Veney, 35, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder on Jan. 16.
  • Kion Henry, 22, was arrested on armed robbery charges on Jan. 21.
  • Dwayne Elliott, 57, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder on Jan. 18.

Now, Baltimore Police have added Zayde Boyd to the list of the city’s most wanted for alleged armed robbery and domestic violence.

Wanted poster. Credit: BPD

Harrison said police have also obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect for the murder and double shooting that occurred on Jan. 22 in the 600 block of North Lakewood.

Woman Killed, 2 Others Injured In Triple Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

However, the commissioner said they still are looking for information in the murder of Dante Barksdale. There’s a $7,000 reward in this case.

They are also looking for information in the murder of 41-year-old Natalie Wright and 36-year-old Sheree Armstead, who were killed while sitting in their vehicle, and there’s a $4,000 reward in that case.

Baltimore Police Offer Reward In December 2020 Murder Investigation Of Sherril Armstead, Natalie Wright

Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff