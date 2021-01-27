LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health said it has used a little more than 62% of the COVID-19 vaccines it has available. According to the state’s website on Wednesday, 419,579 doses have been administered in the state.

Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore County announced it’s looking into efforts to transport people to vaccination sites if they don’t have a way to get to the locations.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said a little more than 7% of the population has gotten at least one dose.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

County leaders said by the end of the week, at least 8,000 people will get their first shot. Another 600 people will get a second shot this week.

“We are very proud, very, very proud of the work being done here,” Olszewski said.

New data shows Black people and members of the Latinx community aren’t getting vaccinated as often as white Marylanders.

To combat that, Baltimore County plans to start a campaign to reach people in those groups.

“The vaccine is safe and it is very effective. It is an armor against the most contagious disease,” county health officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch said.

Follow WJZ on Facebook

The Biden administration said states will start to get more vaccines next week. In anticipation of that, Governor Larry Hogan is getting big venues across the state ready as mass vaccination sites.

Baltimore City will have at least two of those mass vaccination sites: the Baltimore Convention Center will start administering doses next week and M&T Bank Stadium will come online later.

“The speed of vaccination continues to increase rapidly, but we still have a limited supply in America,” Hogan said during a Board of Public Works meeting.

In Howard County, the health department said clinics specifically for people with developmental disabilities or intellectual impairments will be coming soon. (Click here to learn more)

Also on Wednesday, Hogan toured a Giant grocery store location that will also be administering shots. Some Safeway and Walmart stores as well as select pharmacies across the state will be joining the effort to vaccinate Maryland’s six million residents.

Baltimore County plans to open more clinic locations in the east and west sides of the county. They are also encouraging seniors to call 311 if they need assistance.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.