BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With colder weather in the forecast, Baltimore’s health department has declared a code blue extreme cold alert beginning Thursday night through Saturday morning.
Temperatures Thursday night and Friday night are expected to drop to the teens and low 20s, with wind chills also being a factor.
When the cold alerts are declared, shelters increase capacity and the Salvation Army’s FEEDMORE will provide warm drinks and other items to people experiencing homelessness.
