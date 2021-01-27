ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,939 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours as the state positivity rate continues to drop Wednesday morning.

There are now 1,647 Marylanders hospitalized for the virus, up by five since Tuesday. ICU beds went up slightly, now at 374, with 1,273 in acute care.

As trends move down this week slightly, the state has now recorded 346,559 coronavirus cases and 6,821 Marylanders have died from the virus. The positivity rate is down by 0.26% and stays below 7% at 6.38%.

Maryland conducted 34,887 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 6.8 million tested since the pandemic began in the state.

A day after Gov. Larry Hogan spoke to the public on the state’s vaccine efforts moving into February, over 180,000 more doses have been distributed. As of Wednesday morning, 852,625 doses have been distributed total throughout the state. As the state continues into Phase 1C, 419,579 have been administered.

Marylanders have received 363,282 first doses- 15,256 in the last 24 hours. At this time, 56,297 second doses have been received, with 7,662 in the last 24 hours.

The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging physicians and patients to now consider monoclonal antibody treatment, which they claim has been shown to reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent hospitalization in people with mild or moderate COVID symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths– probable deaths are listed with an asterisk:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,119 (176) 1* Anne Arundel 32,093 (441) 14* Baltimore City 37,281 (779) 21* Baltimore County 46,254 (1,093) 33* Calvert 3,304 (56) 1* Caroline 1,824 (16) 0* Carroll 6,750 (186) 5* Cecil 4,674 (108) 2* Charles 7,786 (143) 1* Dorchester 2,017 (31) 0* Frederick 15,239 (233) 8* Garrett 1,765 (56) 1* Harford 11,039 (199) 4* Howard 14,250 (195) 6* Kent 1,021 (32) 2* Montgomery 57,685 (1,248) 44* Prince George’s 66,535 (1,186) 27* Queen Anne’s 2,312 (32) 1* St. Mary’s 4,448 (101) 0* Somerset 2,208 (26) 0* Talbot 1,622 (20) 0* Washington 11,153 (216) 3* Wicomico 6,172 (123) 0* Worcester 3,008 (76) 1* Data not available 0 (49) 0*