COVID IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,939 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours as the state positivity rate continues to drop Wednesday morning.

There are now 1,647 Marylanders hospitalized for the virus, up by five since Tuesday. ICU beds went up slightly, now at 374, with 1,273 in acute care.

As trends move down this week slightly, the state has now recorded 346,559 coronavirus cases and 6,821 Marylanders have died from the virus. The positivity rate is down by 0.26% and stays below 7% at 6.38%.

Maryland conducted 34,887 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 6.8 million tested since the pandemic began in the state.

A day after Gov. Larry Hogan spoke to the public on the state’s vaccine efforts moving into February, over 180,000 more doses have been distributed. As of Wednesday morning, 852,625 doses have been distributed total throughout the state. As the state continues into Phase 1C, 419,579 have been administered.

Marylanders have received 363,282 first doses- 15,256 in the last 24 hours. At this time, 56,297 second doses have been received, with 7,662 in the last 24 hours.

The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging physicians and patients to now consider monoclonal antibody treatment, which they claim has been shown to reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent hospitalization in people with mild or moderate COVID symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths– probable deaths are listed with an asterisk:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,119 (176) 1*
Anne Arundel 32,093 (441) 14*
Baltimore City 37,281 (779) 21*
Baltimore County 46,254 (1,093) 33*
Calvert 3,304 (56) 1*
Caroline 1,824 (16) 0*
Carroll 6,750 (186) 5*
Cecil 4,674 (108) 2*
Charles 7,786 (143) 1*
Dorchester 2,017 (31) 0*
Frederick 15,239 (233) 8*
Garrett 1,765 (56) 1*
Harford 11,039 (199) 4*
Howard 14,250 (195) 6*
Kent 1,021 (32) 2*
Montgomery 57,685 (1,248) 44*
Prince George’s 66,535 (1,186) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,312 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,448 (101) 0*
Somerset 2,208 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,622 (20) 0*
Washington 11,153 (216) 3*
Wicomico 6,172 (123) 0*
Worcester 3,008 (76) 1*
Data not available 0 (49) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 16,749 (2) 0*
10-19 32,515 (6) 1*
20-29 63,184 (32) 1*
30-39 60,096 (71) 6*
40-49 53,016 (193) 4*
50-59 52,351 (523) 23*
60-69 35,266 (1,075) 17*
70-79 19,993 (1,729) 33*
80+ 13,389 (3,188) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 181,718 (3,303) 86*
Male 164,841 (3,518) 89*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 98,200 (2,383) 62*
Asian (NH) 7,564 (233) 7*
White (NH) 117,997 (3,442) 91*
Hispanic 57,054 (642) 15*
Other (NH) 16,213 (67) 0*
Data not available 49,531 (54) 0*

Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state so far:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 5,044 7.163% 490 0.696%
Anne Arundel 32,004 5.525% 4,928 0.851%
Baltimore 58,744 7.1% 10,375 1.254%
Baltimore City 33,835 5.701% 7,513 1.266%
Calvert 6,668 7.207% 532 0.575%
Caroline 2,715 8.127% 283 0.847%
Carroll 11,342 6.733% 1,703 1.011%
Cecil 5,220 5.075% 464 0.451%
Charles 6,635 4.064% 454 0.278%
Dorchester 2,674 8.375% 334 1.046%
Frederick 16,861 6.496% 2,357 0.908%
Garrett 2,602 8.968% 143 0.493%
Harford 17,631 6.902% 2,912 1.14%
Howard 21,281 6.534% 4,027 1.236%
Kent 1,508 7.764% 196 1.009%
Montgomery 51,403 4.892% 6,550 0.623%
Prince George’s 21,859 2.404% 3,014 0.331%
Queen Anne’s 3,953 7.846% 452 0.897%
St. Mary’s 8,086 7.124% 558 0.492%
Somerset 1,596 6.23% 293 1.144%
Talbot 4,155 11.175% 384 1.033%
Washington 9,335 6.18% 1,904 1.261%
Wicomico 8,566 8.268% 1,848 1.784%
Worcester 5,443 10.412% 808 1.546%
Unknown 24,115 N/A 3,774 N/A

 

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 1,846 171
20-29 39,128 7,264
30-39 59,107 12,368
40-49 58,640 11,262
50-59 63,570 11,744
60-69 50,482 8,647
70-79 44,715 2,426
80+ 37,792 2,415
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 223,973 38,176
Male 130,635 17,975
Unknown Gender 8,674 146

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 53,708 8,308
Asian 24,116 4,738
White 227,393 33,000
American Indian or Alaska Native 1,195 240
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 680 136
Other Race 33,408 3,233
Unknown Race 22,782 6,642

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 14,015 1,902
Not Hispanic or Latino 303,929 46,884
Unknown 45,338 45,338

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

