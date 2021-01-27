WHITE HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A bald eagle shot in north-central Maryland earlier this month had to be euthanized due to its injuries, Maryland Natural Resources Police said Wednesday.
Police said the eagle was found with gunshot wounds on Old York Road near White Hall on January 18. They’re asking for information to solve the case.
Anyone who knows something should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Baltimore office at 410-694-9591 or Maryland Wildlife Crime Stoppers at 443-433-4112. Tips can also be emailed to fws_tips@fws.gov or mwc.dnr@maryland.gov.
A reward may be available and tipsters can remain anonymous.