By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Fund continues to grow, as does the effort to save Baltimore bars and restaurants struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘You Cannot Survive On Carryout Only’: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Starts Fund To Help Struggling Restaurants Amid Pandemic

On Wednesday, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood posted that the Baltimore Orioles came through with a $5,000 donation.

The total has now passed the $300,000 mark.

If the fund reaches $350,000, CNBC personality Marcus Lemonis pledges to add in another $20,000 donation.

The Famous Fund recently donated $20,000 to the owners of Shotti’s Point. The owners, Mike and Lisa Shott, said they plan to use the donation to catch up on bills and payroll.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff