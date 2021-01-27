BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Fund continues to grow, as does the effort to save Baltimore bars and restaurants struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood posted that the Baltimore Orioles came through with a $5,000 donation.
The total has now passed the $300,000 mark.
If the fund reaches $350,000, CNBC personality Marcus Lemonis pledges to add in another $20,000 donation.
The Famous Fund recently donated $20,000 to the owners of Shotti’s Point. The owners, Mike and Lisa Shott, said they plan to use the donation to catch up on bills and payroll.
