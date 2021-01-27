COVID IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis had 23 points as James Madison defeated Towson 78-63 on Wednesday.

Vado Morse had 19 points for James Madison (8-5, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Terell Strickland added 11 points and Zach Jacobs had eight rebounds.

Jason Gibson scored a career-high 23 points for the Tigers (3-8, 2-4). Charles Thompson added 11 rebounds.

The Dukes improved to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. James Madison defeated Towson 81-72 on Jan. 16.

