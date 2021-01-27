BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During a press conference on public safety Wednesday morning, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the arrests of multiple suspects in various crime in the city.
One of those arrested is 30-year-old Major Kinchen of the 3600 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Kinchen was wanted in the Jan. 19 murder of 29-year-old Breonna Rogers in Druid Hill Park.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Swann Drive around 8:08 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found Rogers suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kinchen is being held at Central Booking on an unrelated charge.
Members of the BPD Warrant Task Force will serve Kinche with a murder warrant soon.
