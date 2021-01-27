COVID IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported Wednesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Dundalk, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery in Dundalk Tuesday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 3000 block of Wallford Drive. Police said the 49-year-old victim was walking when the suspect tried to rob him.

Follow WJZ on Facebook

The victim was shot in the lower body as he tried to escape, police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff