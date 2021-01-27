DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery in Dundalk Tuesday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 3000 block of Wallford Drive. Police said the 49-year-old victim was walking when the suspect tried to rob him.
The victim was shot in the lower body as he tried to escape, police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.