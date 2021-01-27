TAMPA (WJZ) –– While many Americans will be focused on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 on February 7, a number of furry competitors, including one from our area, will take to the field for the Puppy Bowl.
Among the 70 competitors this year is Jett, a double front amputee Labrador mix from Pets with Disabilities.
The dogs will be playing on either “Team Ruff” or “Team Fluff.”
The game is at 2 p.m. February 7 on Animal Planet and streaming on discovery+.
WJZ is your home for Super Bowl 55. The game airs beginning at 6:30 p.m.