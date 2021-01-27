COVID IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has now gotten more than $400 million in federal funds to help people struggling to pay rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Wednesday.

The state got $258.1 million from the federal government this week. That money will be administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development, officials said.

Seven counties and Baltimore City, meanwhile, got an additional $143 million. Each of those jurisdictions has more than 200,000 residents.

Hogan’s office said the state is still waiting for guidance from the federal government on how to use the money but added Hogan asked DHCD Secretary Ken Holt to bring lawmakers from both sides of the aisle together to create an advisory group to review the state’s plan.

