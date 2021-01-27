BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Bowie on Saturday.
The suspect has been identified as Marquet Holmes Jr., 18, of the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive in District Heights.
Holmes is charged with fatally shooting Joshua Salvador, 17, of Bowie, according to police.
Police were called on Saturday, January 23, shortly before 4 p.m. for a 911 call regarding a shooting victim who was being driven to a hospital by friends.
The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.
The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 6700 block of Laurel Bowie Road in Bowie.
The victim and suspect were involved in an on-going dispute, police said.
Holmes is charged with first and second-degree murder and additional charges. A court commissioner ordered him held without bond at the Department of Corrections.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.