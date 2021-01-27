BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Wednesday a shift in the city’s crime targeting strategy.
Scott said city police have reduced the number of microzones from 131 to 81, in order to focus on deploying more officers into the neighborhoods with the most crime.
“This strategy is about quality over quantity and deploy our resources strategically,” Scott said. “Though the remaining zones still represent roughly the same proportion of homicides and shootings, we’re confident that this approach is more tailored to where we need our officers to be.”
Harrison said these decisions were made based on data that showed where crime may have decreased and where crime may have spiked. It also helps with staffing issues, allowing for police to focus resources on the areas of the city where violent crimes occur.
“These new zones represent the areas where nearly 30% of homicides are occurred and about 45% of where all shootings have occurred over the past 18 months,” Harrison said.
“We understand the need to prioritize these areas and provide quality engagement to have a true impact on crime reduction based on where crime is occurring now, adapting to the right type of engagement in these areas will allow officers to be flexible and how we address areas of concern from residents and businesses alike,” he continued.
