By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell surprised four healthcare workers with a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Those four employees work at Tampa General Hospital, but were invited to the big game by the Ravens because they all have Maryland ties.

They will join the other 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers that will be in the seats for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, which you can watch right here on WJZ.

