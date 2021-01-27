BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Houston Texans are hiring Ravens passing game coordinator David Culley as their next head coach, according to reports.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter was the first to report.
Ravens’ Asst HC/WR coach/Pass-game coordinator David Culley is being hired as the Houston Texans’ head coach, as @McClain_on_NFL reported.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021
Culley joins Jesse Minter, Joe Cullen and Mike Macdonald as other Ravens’ coaches to land big positions this offseason.