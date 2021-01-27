COVID IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Dave Culley, Houston Texans, Local TV, NFL, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Houston Texans are hiring Ravens passing game coordinator David Culley as their next head coach, according to reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter was the first to report.

 

Follow WJZ on Facebook

Culley joins Jesse Minter, Joe Cullen and Mike Macdonald as other Ravens’ coaches to land big positions this offseason.

CBS Baltimore Staff