ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a $3.5 million settlement with the family of Jordan McNair, a former Terrapins football player who died from a heat stroke in May 2018.
The approval came after the University of Maryland agreed to the settlement earlier this month.
The university announced a number of new initiatives to remember McNair and improve student-athletes’ health and well-being. One of the programs will focus on heat stroke, concussions, nutrition and mental health among athletes.
