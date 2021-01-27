COVID IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a $3.5 million settlement with the family of Jordan McNair, a former Terrapins football player who died from a heat stroke in May 2018.

The approval came after the University of Maryland agreed to the settlement earlier this month.

The university announced a number of new initiatives to remember McNair and improve student-athletes’ health and well-being. One of the programs will focus on heat stroke, concussions, nutrition and mental health among athletes.

