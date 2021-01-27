COVID IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported Wednesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco, Local TV, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Raymond James Stadium, Ryan Jensen, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LV, Talkers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens won’t be playing in Super Bowl LV on February 7 in Tampa, Florida, but one former Ravens offensive lineman will be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Center Ryan Jensen will be snapping the ball to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in the big game.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jensen was a Ravens draft pick and played for the team from 2013-2017.

Ravens fans likely remember Jensen for his grit and toughness on the gridiron. Three seasons ago, as a member of the Ravens, Jensen unleashed a furious hit on Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso after Alonso delivered a cheap shot to the head of quarterback Joe Flacco.

Jensen, who stands at 6’4″, 319 pounds, was drafted by the Ravens in 2013 out of Colorado St-Pueblo.

This season with the Buccaneers, Jensen has started in every game as the center.

CBS Baltimore Staff