TAMPA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens won’t be playing in Super Bowl LV on February 7 in Tampa, Florida, but one former Ravens offensive lineman will be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Center Ryan Jensen will be snapping the ball to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in the big game.
Jensen was a Ravens draft pick and played for the team from 2013-2017.
Ravens fans likely remember Jensen for his grit and toughness on the gridiron. Three seasons ago, as a member of the Ravens, Jensen unleashed a furious hit on Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso after Alonso delivered a cheap shot to the head of quarterback Joe Flacco.
Jensen, who stands at 6’4″, 319 pounds, was drafted by the Ravens in 2013 out of Colorado St-Pueblo.
This season with the Buccaneers, Jensen has started in every game as the center.