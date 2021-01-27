(CBS Local)- Super Bowl week is fast approaching and the build up to the big game will be filled with plenty of commentary and analysis at CBS Sports Network. The network announced Wednesday plans for 75 hours worth of programming throughout Super Bowl week, which will include original and studio programming along with the daily radio show simulcasts leading up to kick-off on Sunday, February 7 when CBS Sports will have coverage of the game across multiple platforms.

Everything kicks off on Sunday, January 31 with a special episode of We Need To Talk from 2:30-3:00 p.m. ET featuring a one-on-one interview between Lesley Visser and Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams. WNTT will air in its traditional format on Saturday, February 6 from 11:00 a.m.-12 p.m. with Dana Jacobson, Tracy Wolfson, Amy Trask, Andrea Kremer and Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Then on Monday, February 1 with That Other Pregame Show airing from 10a.m.-12p.m. ET. TOPS will air each day in that time slot hosted by Dana Jacobson and featuring analysts Amy Trask, London Fletcher, Kyle Long, Jonathan Jones, Jeff Ratcliffe and Keith Irizarry. CBS Sports Network will also simulcast “Super Bowl Opening Night” on Monday with players and coaches addressing the media for the first time on Super Bowl week.

In addition to the daily coverage from That Other Pregame Show, the network will have several other original shows sprinkled throughout the week.

A two hour edition of NFL Monday QB airs from 6-8p.m. ET on Feb 1. leading into the coverage of Super Bowl Opening Night. Host Adam Schein will be joined by analysts Kyle Long, Kevin Carter, Charles Davis, Trent Green and Steve Beuerlein to break down the film and provide analysis of the Super Bowl matchup.

Starting on Tuesday, February 2, and running through Friday, February 5, Super Bowl Live will provide coverage of the day’s latest news and offer new insights from 7-9 p.m.

Throughout the week, the network will air simulcasts of its usual four radio shows, Boomer and Gio (6-10 a.m.), The Jim Rome Show (12-3p.m.), Tiki & Tierney (3-6p.m.) and Time To Schein (6-7p.m.). Each show will have Super Bowl coverage, interviews and analysis getting fans ready for the weekend.

On Saturday, February 6, Adam Zucker will host Super Bowl Weekend and hourlong show running from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. with a recap of the best moments, guests and stories of the week.

Finally, once the Lombardi Trophy has been lifted at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 7, CBS Sports Network will pick up the post-game coverage with Super Bowl Today Post Game Live featuring the crew of James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson breaking down the game with interviews and analysis.