TAMPA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will be representing the NFC in Super Bowl LV, was part of a group attempting to bring an expansion franchise to Baltimore in the early 1990s.
Ultimately, however, the NFL rejected Baltimore in favor of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, which led Malcolm Glazer to purchase the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 1995.
Under the Glazer family ownership, the Buccaneers have won 131 regular-season games, clinched seven playoff berths and won a Super Bowl title in 2003.
This year, the Buccaneers won 11 regular-season games to clinch a playoff berth.
The Buccaneers have since defeated the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers on their road to the Super Bowl.
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 7, in Super Bowl LV.