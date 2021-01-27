Owners Of Super Bowl-Bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers Once Tried To Bring Expansion Franchise To BaltimoreThe Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will be representing the NFC in Super Bowl LV, was part of a group attempting to bring an expansion franchise to Baltimore in the early 1990s.

Former Ravens Center Ryan Jensen To Start In Super Bowl LV For BuccaneersThe Baltimore Ravens won't be playing in Super Bowl LV on February 7 in Tampa, Florida, but one former Ravens offensive lineman will be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Raymond James Stadium, Site Of Super Bowl LV, Holds Special Place In Ravens Franchise HistorySuper Bowl LV will be played this year at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While the big game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is a little piece of history attached to the location for the Baltimore Ravens.

Maryland Dog, A Double Front Amputee, To Take Part In This Year's Puppy BowlWhile many Americans will be focused on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55, a number of furry competitors, including some from our area, will take to the field for the Puppy Bowl.