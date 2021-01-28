TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials announced Wednesday a program that offers some residents 65 and older the opportunity to receive home repairs or safety modifications.
The goal of the program is to help enable residents to stay in their homes in order to age safely in place, Baltimore County officials said.
The “BCAUSE program” is a collaboration between the Baltimore County Department of Aging, Civic Works, Rebuilding Together Baltimore, CHAI and Dundalk Renaissance.
“Seniors are the backbone of our communities. They are our caregivers, teachers, and everyday leaders who constantly give back,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “This innovative, life-changing program will help empower more of our residents to age in their communities with choice, independence, and dignity.”
The BCAUSE program offers eligible homeowners in Baltimore County up to $4,500 of home repairs or safety modifications to help them age safely in place.
To be eligible for the program, a person needs to be a Baltimore County homeowner who is 65 years or older and is at or below 50 percent of area median income.