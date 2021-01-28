BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrested a suspect Thursday wanted for rape.
Kentay Gwaltney, 43, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street without incident, police said.
According to police, Gwaltney had been wanted for a rape that occurred on September 12, 2020.
Gwaltney had four additional open warrants for domestic assault, police said.
Currently, he is at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.
Gwaltney was one of five violent offenders Baltimore Police were asking for the public’s help in location.
