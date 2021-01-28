COVID IN MD:County-By-County Maryland Vaccination Guide
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Davon Ferguson, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force are searching for a rape suspect.

Police say Davon Ferguson, 38, attempted to rape a victim inside a hotel room in the unit block of N. Light Street on January 26, 2021.

Davon Ferguson Mug Shot (Photo Credit: Baltimore Police)

On the same date, Ferguson raped a second victim at knife point, police say.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Davon Ferguson is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970, dial 911, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff