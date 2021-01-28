HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — It’s going to be the perfect weekend to be inside, so why not catch a movie?
On Saturday, Cinemark Egyptian 24 at Arundel Mills Mall will reopen.
You’ll notice several safety measures in place that follow updated local mandates.
The theatre will be showing both new and classic films, including Wonder Woman 1984.
But if you’re still not comfortable, you can book a private watch party.
Starting at $99, up to 20 guests can catch a flick.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.