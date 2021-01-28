COVID IN MD:County-By-County Maryland Vaccination Guide
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — It’s going to be the perfect weekend to be inside, so why not catch a movie?

On Saturday, Cinemark Egyptian 24 at Arundel Mills Mall will reopen.

You’ll notice several safety measures in place that follow updated local mandates.

The theatre will be showing both new and classic films, including Wonder Woman 1984.

But if you’re still not comfortable, you can book a private watch party.

Starting at $99, up to 20 guests can catch a flick.

