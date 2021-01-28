ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Beginning Monday, bars and restaurants in Maryland will be able to stay open past 10 p.m., a reversal of a move made to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Thursday.
Hogan issued an emergency order that will allow the change beginning Monday. In making the move, he cited dropping COVID-19 positivity and case rates as well as fewer hospitalizations and new cases.
“With our data trends showing continued improvement, the holiday surges behind us, and the increasing speed of vaccinations, we are now able to take this step,” Hogan said in a statement. “Marylanders must continue to remain cautious and vigilant in order to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe and healthy.”
The order keeps the capacity cap for restaurants at 50%, requires diners to be seated and prohibits buffet dining.
In mid-November, Hogan put the 10 p.m. closing in place due to climbing case numbers.
Last week, in-person dining was allowed to resume in Baltimore after being shut down in December.
