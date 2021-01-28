WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The annual Pride celebration in Washington, D.C., will look different again this year due to COVID-19.
Organizers said this week they’re working to “create unique and inspiring opportunities this Pride month in place of our usual festivities.” The event is normally held in June.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Besides the summer event, organizers said they’re looking to work with the city to possibly hold some celebrations in October.
Details of the 2021 Pride celebration in Baltimore have not yet been announced.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.