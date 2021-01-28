BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a double fatal shooting early Thursday morning.
A northwest district patrol office came upon an unresponsive man laying on the ground in the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue around 1:15 a.m.
Moments later a call for a shooting in that location was made by dispatch.
When additional officers around they found another unresponsive man lying on the ground. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics were summoned and both were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.