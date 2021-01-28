CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were injured in a crash on Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-97 near Waterbury Road. A vehicle backed into the deputy’s marked squad car in a travel lane, causing the crash.
Both the deputy, a three-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office, and the other driver were taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore as a precaution.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash. It’s unclear if alcohol was involved.